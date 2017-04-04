ATWOnline

Gallery: Latest developments in cabin interiors

Apr 4, 2017
    Airbus reveals new cabin stairs option for A380

    Airbus unveiled the latest in a series of cabin upgrades for the A380, which together will allow airlines to add around 80 more seats and boost revenues. Airbus said it was developing a range of “cabin enablers,” the latest of which is the New Forward Stairs option.

    Airbus
    Hawaiian revamps A330 cabin interiors

    Hawaiian Airlines is revamping cabin interiors across the bulk of its fleet with the arrival of its first Airbus A321neos expected in the fourth quarter and a retrofit of its A330s well underway. The new A330 cabins include 18 flat beds in first class, 68 premium economy seats, up from 40 and a new total of 278 seats compared with 297 previously. The airline expects to receive three A321neos in the fourth quarter of 2017 and bring them into service early in 2018.

    Hawaiian Airlines
    Recaro, Airbus develop A320 'Smart Cabin Reconfiguration'

    Recaro Aircraft Seating partnered with Airbus, to develop a “Smart Cabin Reconfiguration” based on the Airbus A320 cabin. This flexible cabin concept involves a block of four seat rows. The cushion of the rear set of seats folds up, freeing up space to move the remaining rows back along a rail, increasing their seat pitch. The exact pitch is completely variable and can be unevenly divided between the remaining rows.

    Airbus
    ATR -600 Neo Classic seat by Geven

    ATR and the Italian producer of aircraft interiors Geven signed a contract to equip the ATR -600 series aircraft with brand new passenger seats—Neo Classic and Neo Prestige—which have been specifically designed for ATR by the Italian designer Giugiaro. Pictured: Neo Classic

    ATR
    ATR -600 Neo Prestige seat by Geven

    ATR and the Italian producer of aircraft interiors Geven signed a contract to equip the ATR -600 series aircraft with brand new passenger seats—Neo Classic and Neo Prestige—which have been specifically designed for ATR by the Italian designer Giugiaro. Pictured: Neo Prestige

    ATR
    Optima by Zodiac Seats

    Zodiac Seats unveiled its latest product, Optima, which is expected to set a new standard in business class travel. Through a seating arrangement and electrically actuated privacy screens, Optima offers an exclusively private environment. Optima offers bed lengths up to 83.5-in. and the option for a centerline double bed.

    Aviointeriors reveals Adagio business-class seats

    Aviointeriors reveals Adagio business-class seats for short-haul aircraft. Adagio, designed by London design consultancy, tangerine, looks to deliver an optimal customer experience in business class and meet this new demand. Optimized for eight abreast, the seats are staggered with a 2-4-2 configuration on the Boeing 787, the narrowest of twin-aisle aircraft. On wider-bodied jets, increased aisle access gives room for add-on features such as sliding doors that can turn Adagio into a mini-suite.

    Aviointeriors
