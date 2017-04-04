Gallery: Latest developments in cabin interiors

Hawaiian revamps A330 cabin interiors

Hawaiian Airlines is revamping cabin interiors across the bulk of its fleet with the arrival of its first Airbus A321neos expected in the fourth quarter and a retrofit of its A330s well underway. The new A330 cabins include 18 flat beds in first class, 68 premium economy seats, up from 40 and a new total of 278 seats compared with 297 previously. The airline expects to receive three A321neos in the fourth quarter of 2017 and bring them into service early in 2018.