Zodiac Seats unveiled its latest product, Optima, which is expected to set a new standard in business class travel. Through a seating arrangement and electrically actuated privacy screens, Optima offers an exclusively private environment. Optima offers bed lengths up to 83.5-in. and the option for a centerline double bed.

Flydubai appointed international transport design specialist JPA Design to design the cabin interior for its new fleet of aircraft.

ATR and the Italian producer of aircraft interiors Geven signed a contract to equip the ATR -600 series aircraft with brand new passenger seats—Neo Classic and Neo Prestige—which have been specifically designed for ATR by the Italian designer Giugiaro.

Airbus Interiors Services was launched to support airlines with cabin upgrade strategies.

B/E Aerospace was selected by United Airlines to supply Aspire economy class seats for Boeing 787-10s, Airbus A350s and (as retrofit) 777-200s and Meridian economy--class seats for 737 MAX 9s.

Aviointeriors reveals Adagio business-class seats for short-haul aircraft. Adagio, designed by London design consultancy, tangerine, looks to deliver an optimal customer experience in business class and meet this new demand. Optimized for eight abreast, the seats are staggered with a 2-4-2 configuration on the Boeing 787, the narrowest of twin-aisle aircraft. On wider-bodied jets, increased aisle access gives room for add-on features such as sliding doors that can turn Adagio into a mini-suite.

Satair Group opened a new Airbus aftermarket centralized kitting center at Hamburg, doubling delivery capacity.

Aviointeriors selected Latina-based seat manufacturer RUAG Aviation to design and make a new seat for installation in the Dornier 228.

SITAONAIR has been selected by Air Caraïbes and its sister French Blue to install next-gen inflight connectivity across their fleets.

Global broadband services and technology company ViaSat unveiled its latest generation (Gen-2) inflight internet equipment for its advanced satellite platforms: ViaSat-2 and ViaSat-3 class satellites. ViaSat said the Gen-2 equipment is optimized to take full advantage of the highly anticipated massive capacity increases from the ViaSat satellites, offering airlines faster and higher-quality inflight internet performance.

Iacobucci HF Aerospace, in collaboration with Pininfarina, unveiled Cambiano, a seat for mid-range in commercial aviation. It is a business-class bespoke seat, with high-quality

design and flat-bed.

Honeywell released its latest global satellite communications system, the Aspire 300, delivering International Civil Aviation Association-approved cockpit voice and safety services that improve the overall safety of airline operations.

Panasonic Avionics Corp. signed an exclusive partnership with mobile gaming solutions provider M-Biz Global to deliver a customizable and branded HTML5 games service to its airline partners. According to Panasonic, the service will enable airlines to offer passengers fully customizable game graphics as well as the ability to re-label branding assets for over 60 existing games.