Airbus has unveiled the latest in a series of cabin upgrades for the A380, which together will allow airlines to add around 80 more seats and boost revenues, the Toulouse-based manufacturer said. Airbus said it was developing a range of “cabin enablers,” the latest of which is the New Forward Stairs (NFS) option, which it unveiled at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg. “It’s based on the principle of adding seats without compromise on comfort,” Airbus ...