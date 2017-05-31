Chicago-based United Airlines will transition Boston-San Francisco flights to “premium transcontinental” service from July 1, offering 28 lie-flat business-class seats on each flight between the cities.

United’s Boston-San Francisco flights will be operated with a mix of Boeing 757s and 777s. The route joins New York Newark-San Francisco and Newark-Los Angeles as United transcontinental routes featuring lie-flat business-class seats.

In addition, United said business-class passengers on all three premium transcontinental routes will be offered new amenities starting July 1, including new dessert offerings and pre-arrival hot towel service and pre-arrival snacks. Also starting in July, economy plus passengers on the three routes will get meal service “including a complimentary hot fresh entrée, dessert and fruit, a pre-arrival snack and alcoholic beverages,” United said.

United VP-marketing Mark Krolick added, “Flying between Boston or the New York area and the west coast can be akin to flying from the east coast to Europe, and we want to provide a satisfying and unparalleled meal in our economy cabin. This enhancement to economy plus is our first step toward a premium economy offering for our customers.”

Dallas/Fort Worth-based American Airlines and Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines have brought back no-fee meals for all economy passengers on select transcontinental flights.

