Lufthansa Group subsidiary Austrian Airlines unveiled a new premium-economy seat in Vienna Sept. 5, which will be installed on 12 long-haul aircraft. The new product, made by German manufacturer ZIM, offers a 34-in. seat pitch and a 40-degree adjustable backrest. The Star Alliance member will install 252 premium-economy seats on its Boeing 767s and 777s—8% of total seat capacity—with a €15 million ($18 million) investment. The first aircraft to offer the new product will ...