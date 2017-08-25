Australian flag carrier Qantas has urged Airbus and Boeing to stretch the capabilities of their long-haul aircraft to enable them to fly from the east coast of Australia to London and New York nonstop. Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said he had written to the CEOs of the two manufacturers, challenging them to produce such an aircraft by 2022. Joyce said he wanted the aircraft to be capable of flying routes such as Sydney-London, Brisbane-Paris and Melbourne-New York without payload restrictions by ...