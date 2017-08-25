Rendering of Boeing 787-9 in new Qantas livery, which will be used on nonstop Perth-London services in March 2018. The oneworld alliance carrier has eight 787-9s on firm order, and holds 50 purchase rights and options. First delivery of the type is scheduled for October 2017.
Australian flag carrier Qantas has urged Airbus and Boeing to stretch the capabilities of their long-haul aircraft to enable them to fly from the east coast of Australia to London and New York nonstop. Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said he had written to the CEOs of the two manufacturers, challenging them to produce such an aircraft by 2022. Joyce said he wanted the aircraft to be capable of flying routes such as Sydney-London, Brisbane-Paris and Melbourne-New York without payload restrictions by ...
