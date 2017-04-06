Boeing has revealed that it is already offering lie-flat business seats for the 737 in a move that is attracting a lot of airline interest.

“We are offering lie-flat seats on the 737 now. We know how to certify them and are looking for a customer,” Boeing Commercial Airplanes director-differentiation strategy Blake Emery told a small media gathering at the Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg.

He added that forward-facing seats work better in terms of layout.

“We are hearing quite a bit of interest from multiple airlines,” Emery said.

