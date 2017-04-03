Hawaiian’s A321neo interior
Hawaiian Airlines is revamping cabin interiors across the bulk of its fleet with the arrival of its first Airbus A321neos expected in the fourth quarter and a retrofit of its A330s well underway. “A little under half our A330 fleet has been retrofitted with the new cabins,” Hawaiian SVP-marketing Avi Mannis said. The new A330 cabins include 18 flat beds in first class, 68 premium economy seats, up from 40 and a new total of 278 seats compared with 297 ...
