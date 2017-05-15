The Airbus A350-1000 has completed its so-called “early long flight,” testing the new twinjet’s cabin comfort, processes and systems during a 12-hour flight under airline operating conditions.

Airbus performed the circular test flight from Toulouse on May 11, using MSN065. The aircraft had 310 passengers on board, including Airbus employees, 10 Airbus flight test crew and 13 cabin staff from A350-1000 customer Virgin Atlantic.

The flight is not part of the technical certification program, but was used to optimize cabin procedures and test cabin systems, including air conditioning, lighting, acoustics, inflight entertainment (IFE), galleys, electrics, washrooms and water waste systems.

“The intensive A350-1000 certification testing is progressing well and on track to reach type certification, followed by entry into service, in [the] second half of 2017,” Airbus said.

Airbus has secured orders from 12 customers covering a total of 211 A350-1000, which can carry 40 more passengers than the A350-900.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com