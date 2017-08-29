Australian flag carrier Qantas has announced a multi-million dollar major cabin upgrade for its 12 Airbus A380s to improve passenger comfort on long-haul flights and meet increased demand for premium cabins on flights to the US, Europe and Asia.

Work on the first A380 is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2019. All 12 aircraft will be upgraded by the end of 2020. Airbus will manage the design integration.

Once the upgrade is complete, capacity will include:

14 first suites (unchanged);

70 business suites (up by six);

60 premium economy (up by 25); and

341 economy (down by 30), for a total of 485 passengers (up by one).

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said the upgrade is a “major investment in putting the next generation of seats on the aircraft as well as more creature comforts to maintain its status as one of the best ways to fly.”

Qantas launched its first A380 commercial service in 2008.

Structural changes are focused on the upper deck where 30 economy seats will be removed and some partitions and a crew workstation rearranged to use space more effectively. This allows for an additional six business class and 25 premium economy seats, increasing the overall seat count on the aircraft by one and increasing premium seating by 27%.

Other key elements of the A380 refurbishment program include:

Replacing business-class Skybeds with the latest version of Qantas’ business suites;

Installing the airline’s all new premium-economy seat in a 2-3-2 configuration;

Updating economy class with new seat cushions and improved IFE;

Reconfiguring the front of the upper deck to redesign the passenger lounge to provide more room for first- and business-class customers; and

Enhancing first class, which will remain in the current configuration on the lower deck. Each suite will be fully refurbished, including contoured cushioning and a larger, higher resolution entertainment screen.

“We’re seeing increased demand for premium economy and business class on the long-haul routes that the A380 operates, including from people using their Qantas points to upgrade. When more travelers experience these new seats, we expect that demand will keep rising,” Joyce said.

In addition Qantas said it intends to be the first Australian airline to offer next generation Wi-Fi on international routes as it becomes available.

