Photo Gallery: This Week in Aviation-Feb. 6-10, 2017

New cabin design of South African Airways A330-300

PriestmanGoode unveiled new cabin designs for South African Airways’ widebody fleet of new A330-300s, which include business- and economy-class cabins, as well as entrance areas, brand panels and cabin branding. The business class cabin features a custom Thompson Vantage XL seat. The flat bed measures close to 2 meters. Each passenger has large personal stowage areas as well as privacy and direct aisle access. Economy class features a custom Geven seat upholstered in fabric with a bespoke pattern inspired by contemporary African crafts.