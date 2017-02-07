Airbus will retire four of its test aircraft and donate them to the Museum of Air and Space in Paris-Le Bourget and Aeroscopia in Toulouse.

The aircraft include: the first A320 (MSN1); the first A340-600 (MSN360); and two of the A380 test aircraft (MSN2 and MSN4).

MSN4 will be flown Feb. 14 to Paris-Le Bourget Airport. The other three aircraft will go to Aeroscopia within the next two years, after a site in the northern part of the museum has been made ready for them.

