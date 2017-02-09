Air Canada has unveiled a new livery for its entire fleet of 300 mainline and regional aircraft, which are being repainted in a “bold black and white design that highlights its iconic red maple leaf encircled ensign, or ‘rondelle,’ that returns to the tail of the flag carrier’s fleet after an absence of 24 years,” the airline said in a statement.

The Montreal-based carrier also unveiled new uniforms and onboard menu offerings.

Air Canada said the new livery signals a “pivotal inflection point in our 80-year history” that “debuts a modernized image and evolution of the iconic Canadian brand.” It coincides with Canada’s 150th anniversary year.

The new fleet livery was designed by international design firm Winkcreative, headed by Canadian entrepreneur Tyler Brûlé.

The first three aircraft in the new livery—two Airbus A321s and one Boeing 787-9—will enter service immediately, the carrier confirmed.

The airline’s pilots, flight attendants, airport customer service agents and other uniformed personnel will start wearing new uniforms later this year.

To date, Air Canada said it has taken delivery of 23 new Boeing 787 Dreamliners with 14 more planned by 2019—all offering the new international cabin standard. In addition, the airline completed the reconfiguration of its entire Boeing 777 fleet of 25 aircraft with the "state-of-the-art Dreamliner cabin configuration and inflight entertainment systems."

Air Canada will also receive its first Boeing 737 MAX at the end of 2017, marking the start of its narrowbody fleet renewal program, to be followed in 2019 with the delivery of its first Bombardier CSeries aircraft, according to the carrier.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com