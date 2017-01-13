Ryanair Boeing 737-800
Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair has said it has reached interline agreements with both Aer Lingus and Norwegian and is just finalizing technical implementation. “We have a deal with Norwegian and we are working through the ‘technical technicalities,’ which are taking longer than anyone hoped,” Ryanair CCO David O’Brien said, responding to a question from ATW at a media briefing in London. He added that the deal was not “existential” to either ...
