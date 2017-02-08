Brazil has formally taken its case against government financial investment in the Bombardier CSeries to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Brazil’s foreign ministry said in a Feb. 8 statement that it has requested consultations with Canada under the WTO dispute settlement system “on subsidies granted by the Canadian government to the aircraft industry, at the federal, provincial and local levels, in particular the Bombardier CSeries program.”

The Québec provincial government last year invested $1 billion to take a 49% stake in the CSeries program. Bombardier is based in Québec. That investment angered Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer, Bombardier’s prime competitor, and the company urged the Brazilian government to challenge Canada at the WTO. Embraer CEO Paulo Cesar Silva believes the government investment played a role in Delta Air Lines choosing the CSeries over an Embraer aircraft when placing a firm order for 75 CS100s last year.

“We are competing no longer with Bombardier, we are competing with the Canadian government that is now manufacturing aircraft through the CSeries program,” Silva told ATW in December 2016. “It is very unfair.”

Brazil’s complaint appears not to be limited to the Québec investment. Though it did not elaborate, the foreign ministry said that “in 2016 only, Bombardier received at least $2.5 billion in government support.” This assistance, plus potential future government aid, “deepen distortions in the aircraft sector to the detriment of Brazilian interests,” the foreign ministry said.

Canada’s federal government announced Feb. 7 that it will provide Bombardier with C$372.5 million ($282.4 million) in repayable support over four years for the manufacturer’s CSeries and Global 7000 aircraft programs.

The foreign ministry said Brazil and Canada “shall agree upon date and place of the consultation in the coming weeks.”

Embraer offered its support of the Brazilian government’s action. “The subsidies that the Canadian company has already obtained and continues receiving from the Canadian government have not only been fundamental in the development and survival of the CSeries program, but have also allowed Bombardier to offer its aircraft at artificially low prices,” Silva said in a Feb. 8 statement. “It is essential to restore a level playing field to the commercial aircraft market and ensure that competition is between companies, not governments.”

Québec premier Philippe Couillard has defended investing $1 billion for a 49% stake in the CSeries program. “There is not a cent of subsidy in this government intervention,” he told ATW’s sister publication Aviation Week in July 2016 at the Farnborough Airshow. “It’s equity and warrants, similar to what any other investor would have done. I know the competitors will not be very happy, but I challenge anyone to find anything [that would indicate this is not a] typical commercial investment.”

