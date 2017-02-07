The immediate fate of US President Donald Trump’s ban on nationals from seven countries from entering the US for 90 days rests with a federal appellate court in San Francisco, which will hear arguments in a Feb. 7 hearing about whether to overrule a federal judge in Seattle’s restraining order temporarily lifting the ban.

The case in question involves Washington state and Minnesota filing suit against the Trump administration over Trump’s Jan. 27 executive order that immediately halted entry into the US of anyone holding passports from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. (After two days of confusion at US airports, the Department of Homeland Security said it would allow lawful permanent US residents, or “green card” holders, from the seven countries to enter in most instances.)

A Feb. 3 order by a federal judge in Seattle temporarily rescinded the ban, and the US government stopped enforcing it Feb. 4. The federal judge, James Robart, did not rule on the legality of the travel ban, but said the attorneys general of Washington state and Minnesota had a reasonable chance of ultimately winning their case and it would cause undue harm to allow the ban to remain in place while the court process played out.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) immediately appealed Robart’s temporary restraining order, and the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco is now weighing whether to overrule it. At 3 p.m. San Francisco time Feb. 7, lawyers representing Washington state and Minnesota on one side and lawyers for DOJ on the other side will each have 30 minutes to make their case to the appellate court’s three judge panel. No matter what the court’s ruling is, an appeal is expected. And the court is not likely to rule specifically on the legality of the travel ban, over which there are numerous lawsuits ongoing around the country.

Legal analysts expect that the travel ban will ultimately be ruled on by the US Supreme Court. But the San Francisco court will decide whether the US government can reinstate all or part of the travel ban while the court process proceeds.

Washington state attorneys said in a brief filed with the 9th Circuit Court that Trump’s executive order “had immediate and significant effects,” blocking noncitizen residents who were abroad from returning home. “Husbands were separated from wives, brothers from sisters, and parents from their children,” the lawyers stated. Washington state additionally started losing revenue from travelers affected by the ban and companies based in the state, including Amazon, Expedia, and Microsoft, saw their ability to recruit new employees diminished and the ability of some current employees to travel internationally restricted, “impairing business operations,” the Washington state attorneys argued, adding, “The order also caused immediate harm to Washington’s public universities, which are state agencies. Hundreds of their faculty, staff and students are from the affected countries.”

Attorneys general from 16 states, numerous high-tech companies and former high-ranking US officials—including former secretaries of state John Kerry and Madeline Albright—have filed briefs backing the arguments of the attorneys from Washington state and Minnesota.

DOJ lawyers have said Trump’s order is within the president’s lawful exercise of power in national security matters. Trump himself has posted on Twitter that Robart has “put our country in such peril” and “courts must act fast!” to reinstate the travel ban.

Speaking in Brussels Feb. 7, IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac, while not citing Trump’s executive order specifically, said he was “deeply concerned with the current political rhetoric. It points to a future of restricted borders and protectionism. We see it in travel bans, border walls and trade agreements being called into question. These deny the benefits of globalization—a product of our industry.”

An IATA spokesperson said it would not be appropriate to comment on a specific ongoing court proceeding, but noted that in the future IATA “would like to see prior coordination and advance notice, both of which were absent” Jan. 27, if the US or any country puts in place new travel restrictions.

