Satellite communications provider Inmarsat has completed testing and validation of its European Aviation Network (EAN) Satellite Access Station (SAS), which will enable airline passengers throughout Europe to have improved onboard connectivity.

The SAS is located in Nemea, Greece and operated under an agreement with OTE, that nation’s largest telecommunications provider and a member of the Deutsche Telekom Group.

Inmarsat said the SAS underwent rigorous performance and stability tests to verify its capabilities as a reliable gateway between Inmarsat’s S-band satellite and the internet.

EAN will provide inflight broadband for millions of airline passengers throughout Europe, Inmarsat said. The system is the world’s first to integrate connectivity from a satellite (operated by Inmarsat) and a ground network, operated by Deutsche Telekom.

“The EAN offers a broadband experience like no other … by combining satellite coverage with additional capacity from the ground network,” Inmarsat Aviation’s SVP-strategy and business development Frederik van Essen said.

“Passengers can connect using their personal devices for internet browsing, video streaming, gaming and other online services. There are also important cost and operational benefits for airlines, as the EAN system is highly compact and weighs only a few kilos.

“The results of infrastructure testing at the satellite access station in Nemea, conducted with our partners Cobham SATCOM and OTE using a satellite simulator, have exceeded expectations and reinforced our confidence prior to the scheduled launch of our S-band satellite in the middle of 2017. We remain on track for EAN’s service introduction later in the year.”

The SAS consists of a 13-meter antenna that provides feeder links to the satellite, a radio frequency subsystem and a radio access network provided by Inmarsat partner Cobham SATCOM.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditrial.com