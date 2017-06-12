ATWOnline

Photo Gallery: This Week in Aviation-June 12-16, 2017

Jun 12, 2017
Jun 7, 2017
Airlines need Brexit answers. Soon.

The UK is scheduled to leave the EU (Brexit) by the end of March 2019, but airlines don’t have two years, they need answers by April next year....More
Jun 6, 2017
Editor’s Blog: Walsh’s meltdown over the BA meltdown

A clearly irritated Willie Walsh was ready to chastise the press. “It wasn’t a computer meltdown,” he said as soon as he was asked about the British Airways incident that essentially shut down the airline’s London operations. “It was not a failure of IT; it was a failure of power.”...More
Jun 5, 2017
Editor's Blog: The USA becomes the unnamed problem child

If you wanted an indicator of how far the US has fallen in the regard of global opinion, Cancun would be a good place to be this week.As one speaker on a panel on protectionism said, “it’s going to get a lot messier in world free trade”....More
Air India Boeing 777-200LR
Jun 12, 2017
ATW Plus

Air India considers Los Angeles, Houston nonstop services  

Air India is evaluating new nonstop flights from India to Los Angeles, California, and Houston, Texas, as the Indian flag carrier continues its international expansion....More
Jun 12, 2017
Iran Air to take first Boeing 777-300ER in April 2018

Iran Air expects to take delivery of its first new Boeing 777-300ER in April 2018, chairman and MD Farhad Parvaresh told ATW at the IATA AGM in Cancun....More
Aeromexico Boeing 787-8
Jun 9, 2017
Aeromexico, Jet Airways ink codeshare MOU

Aeromexico and India’s Jet Airways have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to start codesharing and allowing passengers to gain reciprocal frequent flier benefits....More

