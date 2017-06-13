Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsia, has granted type validation to Airbus for the A320neo and A321neo, the Toulouse-based manufacturer in a statement June 13. The type certificate extends to the aircraft with both engines—the Pratt & Whitney PW1100G-JM and CFM International LEAP-1A.

S7 Airlines will be the first neo family operator in Russia. In April 2016, the carrier agreed to lease three A321neos from Air Lease Corp. and signed a letter of intent for two A320neos. Later, the S7 Group approved leases for up to 16 A320neos.

The first aircraft is scheduled to be delivered this summer.

S7’s A321neo will seat 203 passengers in a two-class configuration, while the A320neo will seat 164 passengers in two classes.

The Pratt & Whitney-powered A320neo was certified by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and FAA in November 2015. Lufthansa Group became a launch operator of the type, taking delivery of the first aircraft in January 2016. The A321neo, with PW1100G-JM engines, received joint type certification from EASA and FAA in December 2016.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com