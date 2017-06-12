CS100 in Delta Air Lines’ livery
As expected, the US International Trade Commission (ITC) voted unanimously June 9 to allow a Boeing’s antidumping complaint against Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier to continue toward finding compensatory duties. The panel of five members “determined that there is a reasonable indication that a US industry is threatened with material injury by reason of imports of 100- to 150-seat large civil aircraft from Canada that are allegedly subsidized and sold in the United ...
