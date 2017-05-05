The Canadian government, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is pushing back against allegations by Boeing that Bombardier has engaged in unfair “dumping” of aircraft in the US market. “The government of Canada will mount a vigorous defense against these allegations and stand up for aerospace jobs on both sides of the border,” Canada’s office of the minister of innovation, science and economic development said. In a press conference this week, Trudeau ...
