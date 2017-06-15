Startup supersonic airliner developer Boom Technology has completed the preliminary design review (PDR) for the XB-1 “Baby Boom” demonstrator. In doing so, it has cleared a key hurdle on the path to flight tests of the Mach 2-plus aircraft late in 2018. Denver-based Boom, which may announce additional airline interest at the Paris Air Show, plans to use the XB-1 as a pathfinder for the 55-seat supersonic trijet, which is planned to enter service around 2023. The full-scale ...
