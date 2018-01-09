Gallery: This Week in Pictures-Jan. 8-12, 2018

Airbus has rolled out the first structurally complete airframe for its new BelugaXL transporter from its assembly hangar in Toulouse, France.
Lufthansa has trialed a series of innovations aboard an Airbus A380 FlyingLab flight from Frankfurt to Houston following a futuristic travel experience competition—aimed at young developers—which was jointly run by Lufthansa and Deutsche Telekom. Pictured: Team feel.flight wants to provide smart textiles such as temperature regulating blankets for the passengers on the airplane.
Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services has signed an agreement with lessor GECAS to take the first two Boeing 737-800SF freighters to be converted by Miami, Florida-based Aeronautical Engineers, Inc. (AEI). First delivery is expected in June 2018, with the second to follow in January 2019.
Turkish Airlines ordered three more 777 freighters the carrier placed in December 2017.
