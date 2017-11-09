A Turkish Airlines Boeing 777-300ER
Istanbul-based Turkish Airlines reported a 3Q net profit of $697 million, up significantly from the $184 million profit in the year-ago period, as traffic demand returned and revenues rose. For the first nine months of 2017, the Star Alliance airline also saw a reversal of fortunes, posting a $263 million net profits compared with a $463 million loss for the same period in 2016. The airline has been steadily rebounding from a series of events that impacted demand and financials, ...
