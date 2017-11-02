Boeing’s HorizonX innovation unit made its first foray into advanced materials production and applications Nov. 1 with its investment in Gamma Alloys, a Valencia, California-based aluminum alloy developer of advanced metal-matrix composites.

Boeing Horizon X launched in April as an internal innovation cell focused on transformative technologies, innovative technologies and new business models. The unit has already invested in several technology companies, exploring virtual reality software, wearable enabled technologies, alternative hybrid-electronic propulsion aircraft, artificial intelligence and autonomous systems technology.

With Gamma Alloys, Horizon X will explore advanced materials for machine development and applications. The company, founded in 2008, pursues developments in nano-reinforced aluminum alloys, in which the aluminum is strengthened with microscopic nanoparticles. According to Gamma, the alloys provide increased stiffness, improved wear resistance and greater strength than current materials across a wider range of temperatures.

Boeing HorizonX VP Steve Nordlund, citing Gamma Alloy’s work in automotive, energy and aerospace applications, said the company “has [a] unique set of materials … the wear, strength, durability and machining characteristics of Gamma’s materials have the opportunity to further reduce the weight of our products.”

“With funding from Boeing, we will explore compelling applications … [in] aerospace while accelerating our nanoparticle material development and the full-scale industrialization of our manufacturing processes,” Gamma Alloys CEO Mark Sommer said. “The decision to choose Boeing HorizonX Ventures was simple—the opportunity to partner with Boeing was too compelling to pass up.”

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com