Boeing’s HorizonX innovation unit is partnering and investing in Pittsburgh-based autonomous aircraft technology developer Near Earth Autonomy to pursue future products and applications for urban mobility (i.e., air taxis, flying cars), the two companies said Oct. 19.

Boeing HorizonX’s investment in Near Earth is the unit’s first venture into autonomous technology since its establishment in April. At that time, HorizonX’s initial investments were with two early-stage technology companies: Washington DC-based virtual reality software developer Upskill and Kirkland, Washington-based alternative propulsion aircraft developer Zunum Aero. In June, HorizonX invested in Austin, Texas-based artificial intelligence (AI) specialist SparkCognition. Monetary details of HorizonX’s investments were not released.

Near Earth is a privately held spinoff from Carnegie Mellon University’s Robotics Institute that develops software and sensor technology that enables UAVs to inspect, map and survey terrain and infrastructure, as well as transport cargo autonomously.

“This partnership will accelerate technology solutions that we feel will be key to unlocking emerging markets of autonomous flight,” Boeing HorizonX president Steve Nordlund said.

Rival manufacturers are exploring autonomous aircraft technology and opportunities as well.

Airbus’ Silicon Valley-based unit A3 is developing a single-passenger vehicle under a project named Vahana and Airbus Helicopters is developing CityAirbus, a multi-passenger vertical- takeoff-and-landing vehicle would use electric propulsion and multiple ducted propellers.

Brazil’s Embraer is teaming with Uber to develop the Uber Elevate Network, described as an ecosystem that will allow the potential development and deployment of small electric VTOLs for short urban commutes.

