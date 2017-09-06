Gallery: This Week in Aviation-Sept. 4-8, 2017

Convincing passengers to give up their hand luggage is one of the toughest jobs in airline ground operations, so UK LCC easyJet’s plan to turn this problem into an ancillary revenue stream is an interesting move....More
As the carve-up of German carrier airberlin begins, it begs the question of whether there is an independent future for second-tier airlines that are neither niche players, nor members of large airline groups....More
Several major European airlines are urging the European Union (EU) to play hard ball with the UK in the latter’s negotiations to exit the bloc (Brexit), Irish LCC Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said Aug. 31....More
Ireland-based LCC Ryanair is bidding to buy around 90 aircraft from cash-strapped Italian carrier Alitalia. Speaking in London on Aug. 31, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said his company would be submitting a bid for Alitalia’s aircraft, their crews and engineering staff to the Italian flag carrier’s administrators....More
Alaska Airlines will keep the Airbus A320 fleet it got through its acquisition of Virgin America for at least 10 more years, an executive with the carrier told ATW’s sister publication Aviation Daily....More