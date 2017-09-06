Changi Airport concept
Singapore’s Changi International Airport will take a major step toward implementing its development plans when it opens its new fourth terminal (T4) next month. The terminal is scheduled to open Oct. 31 after about three years of construction. Changi Air Group (CAG) has completed trials on the new facility, although it said there still are some last-minute checks and reviews to undertake. T4 replaces a budget airline terminal that was demolished in 2012. The new terminal is intended ...
