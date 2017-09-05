Buta Airways Embraer E190
New Azerbaijan LCC Buta Airways launched its first scheduled Embraer E190 flight from Baku to Tbilisi Sept. 1. The 4X-weekly Baku-Tbilisi service will run through Oct. 28. The schedule also includes Moscow Vnukovo and Kazan in Russia, as well as Saint Petersburg service, which will launch after Oct. 29, according to Buta Airways’ Facebook page. Other destinations include Mineralnye Vody in Russia, Antalya and Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport in Turkey, Kiev Zhulyany in ...
