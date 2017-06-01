United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz will be a panelist during sessions programmed for the IATA AGM that opens in Cancun Sunday.

Munoz is scheduled to join a panel focusing on the theme of airline turn-around stories, IATA said June 1. Other panelists include Malaysia Airlines CEO Peter Bellew; Mexican low-cost carrier Volaris CEO Enrique Beltranena; SAS Group CEO Rickard Gustafson; and West African ASKY Airlines CEO Henok Teferra.

Munoz, who gave few media interviews after becoming United CEO in 2015, has been in the media spotlight since April over the controversy generated by the bumped passenger incident onboard a United Express aircraft. The incident, in which the passenger was injured when he was forcibly dragged off the aircraft by law enforcement officers to make room for United flight crew, led to major changes in United’s customer service practices and congressional hearings.

The 73rd IATA AGM will open June 4 and be the first under Alexandre de Juniac, who became director general and CEO last year, succeeding Tony Tyler.

Keynotes will be given by Gerardo Ruiz Esparza, Mexico’s minister of communications and transport and ICAO council president Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu.

Among issues to be addressed will be finding alternative means to keep flying secure without the inconvenience of the US’ and UK’s laptop bans, combating human trafficking, implementing the aviation Carbon Offset and Reduction Scheme, and modernizing air cargo processes.

Karen Walker Karen.walker@penton.com