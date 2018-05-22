UK regional carrier bmi has created a new managing director position and appointed Tim Shattock to the role. Shattock was most recently managing director at Babcock Mission Critical Services in Gloucester, the UK’s largest operator of air ambulance aircraft.

Shattock will report directly to Airline Investments Limited (AIL) group CEO Peter Simpson.

In the new position—based at bmi’s East Midland head office—Shattock will run a team of 400 staff, with bmi’s CFO, CCO, operational directors and head of human resources as direct reports.

AIL created the managing director’s role to replicate the structure of bmi’s sister airline, Scottish regional Loganair.

“We are continuing to drive bmi forward, engage with new markets and transition through Brexit,” Simpson said. “The creation of this role gives us greater bandwidth to focus on the immediate challenges ahead.” He described bmi as having a “solid foundation,” positioning it well for the “many opportunities” that exist to develop the business.

Bmi operates 19 Embraer ERJ135s and ERJ145s on European regional routes, with primary gateways at Bristol, Munich and Brussels. The airline also operates ad-hoc charters does contract work for other carriers.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com