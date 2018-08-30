Thai LCC Nok Air CEO Piya Yodmani has stepped down from the position and will be succeeded by Pravej Ongartsittigul as acting CEO.

The Nok board accepted Piya’s resignation, which was effective Aug. 23. The board noted its gratitude for Piya’s “dedication over the past 11 months to bring the carrier's business turnaround plan … to fruition.”

Piya was promoted from deputy CEO to CEO last September, when he took over from long-time CEO Patee Sarasin. According to Nok chairman Prasert Bunsumpun, Piya had waited until all key senior executive positions at the airline were filled before resigning.

His replacement Pravej is currently director and chairman of the airline’s executive committee. The carrier noted that he has “worked closely with management over the past 11 months.”

