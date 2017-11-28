Airbus has named Rolls-Royce civil aerospace president Eric Schulz as EVP-chief of sales, marketing and contracts, to succeed John Leahy after 33 years at the company.

Schulz, 54, will join Airbus at the end of January, the company said Nov. 28. Leahy, 67, will stay on for a few months’ transition. Schulz, like Leahy over the past few months, will report to Airbus CEO Tom Enders.

Leahy has become one of the most well-known figures in the air transport industry, credited with much of Airbus’ sales success. More than 16,000 Airbus aircraft have been ordered under his leadership and he is referred to by many as “Mr. Airbus.”

Although Leahy has hinted regularly over the past couple of years that he was looking to retire, Airbus did not seem to have a clear succession plan. Industry sources say ATR CEO Christian Scherer, a former Leahy deputy, was shortlisted alongside Schulz. But as recently as June at the IATA AGM in Cancun, Leahy himself announced that his deputy Kieran Rao would succeed him. Rao, however, told Airbus management in October that he was no longer available for the job. He will, however, remain at Airbus, company sources say. The reasons for Rao’s decision are said to be personal.

With a firm order backlog of 5,488 aircraft (at the end of October), Schulz is not under pressure to deliver record sales immediately. At current rates, the backlog is sufficient for the equivalent of eight years of production, although deliveries are spread out over a longer period of time.

But an early pain point for Schulz will be the future of the A380 program, which is in doubt following the breakdown of talks with Emirates, by far the largest A380 customer, about a follow-up order for what would have been 44 additional aircraft at the recent Dubai Air Show.

Leahy has been a strong advocate and driver of the A380, arguing that the only way the industry can accommodate forecast growth, especially at major global hubs, is via the use of larger aircraft. He has also claimed that the A380 is the airliner preferred by passengers when they have a choice.

So far, however, with the exception of some airports like London Heathrow, Dubai, Singapore or New York JFK, the uptake of A380s has been disappointing from the manufacturer’s perspective.

Paying tribute to Leahy, Enders said, “His contribution to Airbus’ commercial aircraft business is epic. His relentless efforts, his vision and his dedication were key factors in propelling the company from an industry underdog to a world leader. No matter how hard the challenge I have never seen John give up on anything.”

Leahy, born in New York, joined Airbus in 1985 in sales for the Americas heading that division from 1988 and becoming President of Airbus North America later. He was appointed global head of sales in 1994 when Airbus had a market share of 18%.

Schulz, a French national and aerospace engineer, started his career in the industry in 1986 at Aerospatiale-Sogerma. He later worked for several airlines including UTA, AOM-Air Liberte and Air France before moving on to aerospace suppliers like Goodrich. After a period at EADS, Airbus’ military unit that now operates under the Airbus name, he joined Rolls-Royce and has been running its civil aerospace business since early 2016.

