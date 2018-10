West Wind Aviation named Michael Rodyniuk as its next CEO.

Air Italy named Rossen Dimitrov as its new COO, succeeding Neil Mills. Dimitrov is former chief customer experience officer for Air Italy.

Virgin Atlantic Cargo promoted chief product owner Suzy Wardle as head of digital and distribution.

Dragon Aviation Leasing appointed Gang Li as its next CEO.

Skyworld Aviation named Juliet Hewitt as marketing director.