FlightSafety International appointed David Davenport and Ray Johns as co-CEOs.

Spirit Airlines appointed Scott Haralson as SVP and CFO.

American Airlines promoted Greg Schwendinger to VP-financial planning and analysis.

JetBlue Airways named William Cade to VP-technical operations and will join the New York-based carrier early in November. He is formerly American Airlines VP-technical base operations.

CALC appointed David Morris as head of technical & asset management.

CDB Aviation named Nick Hazeldine as COO.

Airbus Americas named Christopher Jones as head of sales and marketing.