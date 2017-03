JetBlue appointed several people to its leadership team: Warren Christie as SVP-safety, security and air operations; Glenn Cusano as SVP-finance & treasury; Ian Deason as SVP-airports experience; Marc Esposito as VP-crew & values relations; Tracy Lawlor as VP-strategy & business development; and Rachel McCarthy as SVP-talent & learning.

Hong Kong Airlines appointed George Liu as chief marketing officer. He is formerly Boeing Commercial Airplanes director-airline global brand & marketing.

Air France-KLM named Stéphane Ormand to the executive position of VP & GM-Air France-KLM USA.

Frontier Airlines has named Josh Flyr its new VP-network and revenue. Flyr joined Frontier in 2011 as director-planning.

Safran Aircraft Engines appointed Philippe Couteaux to SVP-sales & marketing, succeeding Gaël Méheust, now president & CEO of CFM International.

Hong Kong-based China Aircraft Leasing Group appointed Yu Tai Tei as chief risk officer.

American Airlines named Rick Elieson as president-cargo.