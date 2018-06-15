Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air announced that SVP-information systems Robert Wilson has been appointed to serve as EVP and chief information officer as of June 1. Wilson officially assumed the role on June 1, 2018 and previously served as interim chief information officer since January 2018.

Safran Group appointed Arnaud de Bussac as VP-strategy of Safran Nacelles. He is former VP-purchasing.

Small Planet Airlines appointed Vytautas Kaikaris as CEO-SPA Poland with Bartosz Czajka joining the company as his deputy chief executive officer.

FlightSafety International appointed Hector Zarate as interim president-FlightSafety services.

GA Telesis Engine Services named Carsten Holm as CCO.

SHS Aviation appointed Johan Maertens as next CEO of VLM.

