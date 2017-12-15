Airbus appointed Mark Fontaine as acting chief technology officer, succeeding Paul Eremenko, who was named SVP and chief technology officer of UTC effective Jan. 1, 2018.

United Airlines named Kate Gebo as EVP-human resources and labor relations, succeeding the retiring Mike Bonds.

SmartLynx Airlines, a Latvian-based charter and ACMI provider on Airbus A320, named Dita Daukste as a new board member and deputy CEO. Daukste has held positions in leading business operations and developing high-growth organizations for more than 12 years.

SAS Scandinavian Airlines appointed Torbjørn Wist as EVP and CFO.

AAR named Andrew Kemmetmueller as chief digital officer.

Teledyne Controls appointed George Bobb III as its next president, succeeding the retiring Masoon Hassan in July 2018.

L3 appointed John Feren as VP-business development and marketing for commercial aviation.