CommutAir appointed Robert Rinne as MD-materials and sourcing to be based in Albany, New York. He is former Allegiant Air director of technical procurement and contracts.

SITA appointed Jacques Demaël as SVP-strategy & business support. Jacques joins SITA from Bryan Garnier, an independent investment bank dedicated to growth companies.

Safran Nacelles appointed Stephanie Agamennone as VP-communication. She joined Safran Aircraft Engines in 2013 as deputy VP-external communication and CFM communication manager.

Aircastle appointed Jay Maronilla as chief accounting officer.