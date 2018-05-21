New York-based JetBlue Airways, bolstering its top-level management, promoted Joanna Geraghty to president and chief operating officer and put her in charge of day-to-day operations, freeing up current top executive Robin Hayes to focus on long-term strategy. Geraghty has been with JetBlue since 2005, most recently serving as executive vice president, customer experience.

“This new structure will allow focus on the core airline business while providing an organizational structure to innovate and grow in the travel and vacations space," Hayes said. "Joanna has played an important role in JetBlue, and I look forward to working closely with her for many years to come.”

JetBlue said Geraghty will manage the day-to-day airline operation, emphasizing both "cost initiatives" and operational performance. She also will oversee JetBlue’s commercial team, led by Marty St. George, JetBlue’s executive vice president, commercial and planning. Hayes will remain CEO and will "continue to oversee the company’s long-term strategy," the carrier said. Hayes was named JetBlue's president in January 2014 and added CEO to his title in February 2015.

Geraghty's background includes stints as JetBlue's chief people officer as well as director of both litigation and regulatory affairs. She's also president of the JetBlue Foundation.

JetBlue also announced several other management changes. Warren Christie, already overseeing flight operations, safety, and security, has added technical operations to his role. His new title is senior vice president safety, security and fleet operations. His promotion comes as executive vice president-operations Jeff Martin leaves his day-to-day role. He will serve as a senior advisor "to ensure a smooth transition," the carrier said.

Ian Deason has been named to the newly created position of senior vice president, customer experience, adding in-flight and customer support to his existing role as the airports team leader. Deason, who will report to Geraghty, will also lead JetBlue’s customer experience programs group that helps frame the carrier's future service offerings.

