Kuwaiti hybrid carrier Jazeera Airways has named Rohit Ramachandran as its new CEO, after an extended period when the carrier was without a full-time chief executive.

Since previous CEO Stefan Pichler left the post in August 2013, it has been filled on an acting basis by Jazeera Airways Group chairman Marwan Boodai.

Ramachandran, who has most recently worked at United Arab Emirates low-cost carrier Air Arabia and its subsidiaries and joint ventures, where he was responsible for the commercial organization, takes up his new role immediately. His previous job history has included posts at Singapore Airlines and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

“As CEO, Ramachandran will be aiding the board with the development of the airline’s strategy and working with the management team on implementation,” Boodai said. “We look forward to working with Ramachandran to take the airline to new heights.”

“Kuwait has a dynamic travel market that presents interesting and unique opportunities for Jazeera Airways as it embarks on ambitious new ventures both on the ground, in terms of facilities, and in the air,” Ramachandran said.

Jazeera operates a small fleet of Airbus A320s on regional routes, but is in the process of searching for a partner to take it into the long-haul market.

It also plans to build a dedicated terminal to offset crowding problems at Kuwait International Airport.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com