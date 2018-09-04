Finland’s national carrier Finnair has appointed financial specialist Topi Manner as CEO. He will take up his position Jan. 1, 2019.

The move follows the May announcement by CEO Pekka Vauramo that he was moving on to become CEO of Finnish industrial machinery company Metso Corp.

Vauramo has now left the airline. His position will be filled on an interim basis until Manner’s arrival by CFO Pekka Vähähyyppä.

Manner has had a lengthy career in a series of management positions at Nordea, the largest financial group in the Nordic countries. His roles have included head of personal banking and since 2016 he has been a member of Nordea’s group executive management.

“Topi Manner has extensive experience in both private and corporate customer business, and he has played a strong role in the digital transformation and customer service development of his bank,” Finnair chairman Jouko Karvinen said Sept. 4.

“We believe Topi’s people-centric leadership is an excellent fit for a service company like Finnair, which is all about people, both personnel and customers. Finnair has been transforming fast over the past years, and we continue to advance both our customer experience and our transformation.”

”Finnair is an iconic, renewing Finnish company with a significant national role,” Manner said. “The Finnair team has done excellent work over the past few years. I know Finnair people are strongly committed to the company, which gives us a good ground to continue Finnair’s strategy implementation.”

