African low-cost carrier fastjet has recruited another two former South African Airways (SAA) group executives as chairman and CFO.

Rashid Wally will take up new role as fastjet non-executive chairman on April 1, moving from his current chairman’s role with SAA low-cost subsidiary Mango.

He has been hired by fastjet CEO Nico Bezuidenhout, who also came from Mango and has held the fastjet chairmanship on an interim basis since November 2016.

Aside from his airline experience, Wally spent 38 years in IT, where he held senior roles with IBM in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Lenovo in Africa.

“He is highly regarded for his corporate turnaround experience, having successfully completed many restructuring projects in his previous roles. Mr. Wally also has significant corporate governance expertise, which will benefit fastjet as it continues to expand and develop,” fastjet said in a March 24 market update.

Fastjet also named Michael Muller as its new CFO, replacing Lisa Mitchell who will leave around April 30. Muller previously worked in management accounting for SAA and its catering subsidiary Air Chefs, but has been with fastjet since November 2016, working out of the company’s Johannesburg offices.

“These appointments, which will further strengthen and balance the fastjet board, constitute another important building block in fastjet’s wider stabilization plan and the transformation of its business,” fastjet said.

Bezuidenhout said the benefits of the stabilization plan are “beginning to materialize.”

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com