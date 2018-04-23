The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has unanimously re-elected Patrick Ky as executive director for a second term of five years.

“The full support of all the Member States and the Commission indicates in Patrick’s re-election that EASA’s heading is the right one,” EASA board chairman Pekka Henttu said.

Ky took the helm in 2013 and is only the second executive director of the Cologne, Germany-based agency.

“Later this year, a new scope of activities for the agency will be adopted by the EU [European Union],” he said.

EASA has long been pushing for an expansion of its remit and expects its regulation on unmanned air vehicles will be adopted this year. In 2016, the regulator was still targeting 2017 for new powers in areas like production oversight, cybersecurity and data-based accident prevention.

Thierry Dubois, thierry.dubois@aviationweek.com