US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) vice chairman Bella Dinh-Zarr has taken on the role of acting chairman following the expiration of Christopher Hart’s term as NTSB chairman.

A new permanent chairman would have to be nominated by US President Donald Trump and confirmed by the US Senate.

Dinh-Zarr has been NTSB’s vice chairman since March 31, 2015. She became an NTSB board member on March 23, 2015, following a tenure serving as director of the US office of the FIA Foundation, an international philanthropy that promotes safe and sustainable transportation.

Hart became NTSB’s acting chairman when former chairman Deborah Hersman resigned from the board on April 25, 2014. He was nominated to become the chairman in January 2015 by President Barack Obama and became chairman on March 15, 2015, following a 97-0 Senate confirmation vote.

Hart will remain with NTSB.

