Delta Air Lines has named John Caldwell its new VP-Seattle as Mike Medeiros transitions to his new role as COO at Aeromexico.

In this position, the Atlanta-based carrier said Caldwell “will continue Delta’s momentum and develop and achieve Delta’s strategic objectives for Seattle and the Pacific Northwest as Delta embarks on its fifth consecutive year of growth.” Delta said Caldwell “will also be heavily involved in Delta’s state and local government affairs within the region, including working with the Port of Seattle to begin construction on a world-class international arrivals facility at Sea-Tac this spring.”

Caldwell most recently served as president of Delta Vacations, a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Air Lines.

Linda Blachly/ATW linda.blachly@penton.com