Ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) Allegiant Air EVP and COO Jude Bricker resigned May 26, the Las Vegas-based carrier announced without further explanation. Allegiant EVP and CFO Scott Sheldon will act as interim COO until a successor is announced, the company said.

“Though I’ve made a difficult decision to leave Allegiant, I see a company with a future as bright as it was when I first joined them,” Bricker said in a statement. “I’m honored to have been at the forefront of building the Allegiant model.”

Bricker joined Allegiant in 2006 and had held several leadership roles. He was named COO in January 2016, following the resignation of previous COO Steve Harfst. Bricker had been SVP-planning until that time.

Allegiant Travel Co., parent of Allegiant Air, posted a $219.5 million net profit for 2016, nearly on par with 2015’s $220.4 million net income. In the first quarter of 2017, the company posted a $41.6 million net profit, down 42.2% year-over-year, largely attributable to a 58% rise in fuel expenses and a 39% rise in employee expenses, related to the labor agreement Allegiant reached with its pilots, which went into effect in August 2016.

“[Bricker’s] efforts were critical to achieving a contract for our pilots—the first collective bargaining agreement in company history—and to designing and implementing [our] fleet transition,” Allegiant president John Redmond said, adding Bricker “has been a tremendous leader and innovator for Allegiant.”

