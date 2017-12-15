Airbus CEO Tom Enders speaks at the Singapore Airlines’ A380 delivery ceremony Dec. 13.
Airbus Group is facing the most fundamental leadership change in company history with the departures of its top three executives Tom Enders, Fabrice Brégier and John Leahy. Enders told the board of directors Dec. 14 that he will not seek an extension of his mandate, which terminates in March 2019. Brégier will leave as president of Airbus Commercial Aircraft in February 2018. He had hoped to replace Enders at the top of the company. Indirectly related to the decisions is the ...
