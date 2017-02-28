Airbus has appointed Jean-Brice Dumont as Commercial Aircraft head of engineering, succeeding Charles Champion, who plans to retire by the end of the year.

Dumont will join Airbus Sept. 1 and take over from Champion in December 2017 following a transition phase. He will become a member of the Airbus Commercial Aircraft management committee.

Dumont, who joined the company in 2004, is most recently head of engineering at Airbus Helicopters. He will be succeeded by Alain Flourens, currently head of the A380 program at Airbus Commercial Aircraft.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com