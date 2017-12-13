AirAsia A320
The AirAsia Group has undergone a major reshuffling of its senior executive ranks, including the appointment of a new leader for its core Malaysian operation. Riad Asmat has been named CEO of the group’s Malaysian carrier AirAsia Berhad as of Jan. 10, 2018. He was director of corporate planning, strategy and business development for Naza Corp. Holdings, which is active in the automotive, property, construction, food and telecommunications sectors. AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"AirAsia Group names new Malaysian CEO, reshuffles execs" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.